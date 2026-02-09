Vehicle fire sends thick black smoke over city

A hedge cutter fire near Blackhead, south of Dunedin, sent large plumes of thick black smoke across the area this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the fire at 12.36pm and initially, one fire appliance from St Kilda was sent to the incident.

"But en route, they could see a lot of black smoke, so they then requested another appliance."

Firefighters tackle the blaze near Blackhead this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A tanker was sent from the central Dunedin station and another appliance from Roslyn attended the fire.

He said the crews were working to extinguish the fire and it was now contained.

He said it was fortunate the hedge cutter was not in a shed, because there was no danger to other property.

