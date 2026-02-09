No luck in search for highway wanderer 'possibly of Scottish descent'

Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin police spent their afternoon searching for a "large-built, golden-haired individual — possibly of Scottish descent" after multiple calls from the public reported his roadside manner to police.

Motorists reported the wandering highland cattle after spotting the cow walking around State Highway One near Pidgeon Flat on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Police arrived after "multiple . . . complaints from motorists".

After further descriptions from other motorists were gained, police identified that "he had large horns and was possibly of Scottish descent".

The cow was "looking relaxed, not panicking . . . but there were genuine concerns over his understanding of road rules", he said.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the cow was never located.

