Shop worker calls cops on customer smelling of booze

Photo: ODT Files

A woman who ‘‘smelt of alcohol’’ was caught driving over the legal limit after being spotted by a Dunedin shop worker, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the South Dunedin area about 11am yesterday.

A shop assistant had alerted police about a woman they had just served who ‘‘smelt of alcohol’’ and had driven away from the store, Sgt Lee said.

Police found the vehicle on McBride St being driven by a 41-year-old woman.

‘‘She admitted consuming alcohol the previous night.’’

The woman was breath tested and she recorded an alcohol breath level of 400mcg — the legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

She was forbidden to drive for 12 hours and issued an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol, Sgt Lee said.

Police later responded to a collision in Princes St, about 8.30pm yesterday.

A vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old man was travelling north when he ‘‘missed his intended exit’’, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘He's decided to perform a U-turn, believing it was safe to do so, but has failed to see the vehicle travelling behind him and hasn't given the vehicle enough time to react, causing the collision.’’

The man failed his breath screening test and elected for a blood sample to be taken, the results of which were still pending.

One lane was blocked for some time until both vehicles could be towed from the scene, Sgt Lee said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they assessed two patients at the scene.

One was transported to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz