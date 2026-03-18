Cops want to hear about copper crime

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As the value of scrap copper goes up, so are reports of the metal being stolen, and police want help to catch the thieves.

Southern District Police say they are investigating multiple cases of thefts over the past month.

Field Intelligence Officer Constable Craig Colyer said these have included copper cylinders, copper wire being burnt off and stripped, and copper being taken from buildings and power companies.

"Police are asking anyone with information about copper crimes, or of scrap copper that may come from suspicious origins, to contact police immediately."

Const Colyer said it was a crime to receive stolen goods.

Police were asking residents to be vigilant around their properties and to secure any items that may include copper.

"If you are the victim of a burglary, please report the matter to police.

"You may not be the only victim in your area and every little bit of information you have may assist in the arrests of those responsible."

Members of the public were urged to call 111 if a theft was in progress.

For any non-urgent incidents, they should call 105 or make a report online by clicking ‘Make a report’.

People could also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media