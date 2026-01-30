Landslide victim who helped save others named

Lisa Maclennan warned people of danger at the campsite the morning the landslide occurred. Photo: supplied

A third victim of the deadly Mount Maunganui landslide has been formally identified and praised for her efforts to save others.

The huge slip at the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park smashed into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools on January 27, burying six people.

At an identification hearing at Tauranga District Court today, a Coroner said Lisa Anne Maclennan, 50, was a literacy centre tutor at Morrinsville Intermediate School.

A Givealittle page set up by Maclennan's sister has raised more than $35,000 for her family.

"She lost her life trying to save everyone else," the page said.

"We cannot put a value on the loss of a loved one but any donations will make a difference and help this whanau through this extremely difficult time."

Many donors commented on Maclennan's work with students over the years, while others paid tribute to the final acts of a "courageous, selfless woman".

A woman present at the campsite on the morning of the landslide said Maclennan had woken her up shortly before 5am to warn her a slip had pushed her campervan forward.

"She took control. She was making sure everyone was safe. She was, you know, literally rounding people and making sure they were all safe and being the organiser.

"Lisa [Maclennan] and her husband were amazing. And if it hadn't been for them there, I would imagine that there would have been many more people."

On Wednesday, the first victim was formally identified as Max Furse-Kee, the day he would have turned 16.

Yesterday Måns Loke Bernhardsson, a 20-year-old Swedish tourist was formally identified.

Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler, 71, Susan Doreen Knowles, 71 and Sharon Maccanico, 15, remain unaccounted for.

Photographer breached cordons

A photographer has been caught breaching cordons near the site of the landslide.

They were erected near the scene last week.

In response to questions from RNZ, Senior Sergeant Louise Curragh said a member of the media was seen breaching cordons on Saturday.

"Upon being made aware of this, police located the photographer, removed them from the cordon and any images taken within the cordon were deleted.

"Police would like to thank other members of the media who have followed police instructions and stayed within the area of the cordons."