Homicide inquiry into Hastings deaths

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A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of three people in Hastings.
Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East this morning after a report of several people being seriously injured.
One person was found dead upon arrival.
Two people were injured - one in a critical condition and another serious - and were transported to Hastings Hospital.
Both have since died.
A scene examination would take place.
Detective Inspector Martin James re-assured the community that this was an isolated incident and the wider public faced no risk.