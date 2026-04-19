Homicide inquiry into Hastings deaths

Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East on Sunday morning. Photo: RNZ

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of three people in Hastings.

Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East this morning after a report of several people being seriously injured.

One person was found dead upon arrival.

Two people were injured - one in a critical condition and another serious - and were transported to Hastings Hospital.

Both have since died.

A scene examination would take place.

Detective Inspector Martin James re-assured the community that this was an isolated incident and the wider public faced no risk.