Sunday, 19 April 2026

Homicide inquiry into Hastings deaths

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    Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East on Sunday morning. Photo: RNZ
    Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East on Sunday morning. Photo: RNZ
    A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of three people in Hastings.

    Police were called to a house on Avenue Rd East this morning after a report of several people being seriously injured.

    One person was found dead upon arrival.

    Two people were injured - one in a critical condition and another serious - and were transported to Hastings Hospital.

    Both have since died.

    A scene examination would take place.

    Detective Inspector Martin James re-assured the community that this was an isolated incident and the wider public faced no risk.

    RNZ