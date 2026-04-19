Laughing at Hyde St costumes leads to arrest

A Hyde St partygoer, who laughed at a group of men's costumes and challenged them to a fight, tried to punch and kick officers while being arrested, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened outside the bounds of yesterday’s Hyde St party, about 3pm in Albany St.

More than 4100 tickets were sold for the annual Otago University Students’ Association event.

A 20-year-old man, who had been at the party in North Dunedin, ‘‘laughed at a group of males’ costumes and then challenged them to a fight,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The men were dressed in "sports jackets and boxer shorts," he said.

Security were forced to intervene.

Police spoke to the man, whom they alleged continued to behave aggressively and incite violence.

He was warned and then arrested.

But the man was ‘‘assaultive’’ and attempted to punch and kick officers while being restrained, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

Yesterday’s Hyde St crowd was otherwise "well-behaved", Snr Sgt Bond said.

No arrests were made at the event.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz