Popular southern tramping track 'closed indefinitely' after slip

The Department of Conservation says the slip has made the Rees-Dart Track circuit impassable for trampers. Photo: Doc

A popular southern tramping track is closed indefinitely after a large slip affected the route.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) has advised of the slip on the Dart Track, which is often done as a circuit with the Rees Track.

Doc said the slip, in the Dart Valley between Daleys Flat Hut and Chinamans Bluff, had made the Rees-Dart circuit "impassable" for trampers.

"Rangers have assessed the slip and the Dart Track is closed indefinitely."

Doc said alternative options for trampers were to walk from Muddy Creek to Dart Hut and back out the same way (just Rees Valley), or to walk over Cascade Saddle to Dart Hut and out along the Rees Valley.

It's another blow for people looking to head into the back country in the South, coming after the closure owing to safety concerns of Skippers Bridge near Queenstown and the introduction of paid access into Macetown, near Arrowtown.

- Allied Media