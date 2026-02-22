Peek at Project Tohu

Horse riders are among those encouraged to get a sneak peek of the new Project Tohu trail network next month

Locals will be able to get a taste of Arrowtown’s newest trail network for the first time next month.

Queenstown’s council, alongside lead contractor Te Tapu o Tane and trail funding partner Tahuna Ride and Conservation (Trac), is opening the Project Tohu restoration site gates, weather permitting, over the weekend of March 7 and 8.

They’ll close again after that, as large-scale planting and restoration work continues, alongside the construction of further trails — the wider network’s due to open next year.

Council community services general manager Kenneth Bailey wants mountain bikers, trail runners, walkers, horse riders and paragliders to come along to the preview weekend, noting it’s a great opportunity to ‘‘stretch your legs, test your wheels, saddle up, or simply take in the landscape’’, while seeing the work that’s gone into the 12km of new trail builds, ranging from grade 3 to 6.

Trac founder Sir Rod Drury says investment in projects such as the Project Tohu trail network is helping position the Whakatipu as a ‘‘must-do riding destination’’.

‘‘In a climate where ratepayer funding is under pressure, and being stretched across multiple priority areas, this kind of targeted investment and collaboration is what gets projects over the line.

‘‘Delivering a trail network on this scale will help ignite what we believe will become one of the most sought-after riding destinations in Aotearoa, if not the world.

‘‘The scope is huge, and it’s incredibly exciting.

‘‘This long-term vision creates extraordinary opportunities — with world-class trails woven through large-scale restoration.’’

The trail construction’s being delivered by a team of world-leading trail builders — local crews Elevate, Dirt Design, Dirt Dynamix, Flux and Southstar are joined by internationally-renowned Sam Hill Signature Trails.

Wakatipu Riding Club president Kaye Eden says the club’s ‘‘thrilled to be back in the saddle at Coronet’’, where horse riders previously had access.

‘‘Opportunities to ride in public places are extremely limited and with roads no longer safe for horses, having access to this area again is incredibly valuable.’’

Event details are available via the council’s website.

