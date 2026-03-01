From cellar to conservation

Arrowtown’s Nicky Sygrove’s been appointed NZ Nature Fund CEO. PICTURE: ARA JAY MEDIA

Arrowtowner Nicky Sygrove’s about to swap grapes for greenery.

The Kinross Winery chief executive’s just been appointed New Zealand Nature Fund (NZNF) CEO, having spent the past two years as a trustee.

She’ll take over from fellow Queenstowner Sarah Cairns in May.

NZNF was established 25 years ago, initially to manage restricted philanthropic gifts to support Department of Conservation projects.

In 2024, a formal memorandum of understanding with DoC was created to allow the fund to expand its mission and reach to actively raise private funds for high-impact conservation projects of national and international significance, such as Maukahuka — Auckland Island, the largest island restoration project in New Zealand’s history.

Sygrove says Aotearoa’s at an ‘‘extraordinary moment’’ for conservation.

‘‘We are at imminent risk of losing thousands of native species from our shores.

‘‘I am deeply honoured that the trustees have selected me to serve as CEO at such a pivotal time to help engage partnerships and funding for ongoing impact that will secure our species and biodiversity for generations to come.’’

NZNF chair Neil Mulholland says Sygrove brings more than 15 years’ leadership experience across the public and private sectors, including the past five and a-half years at Kinross where she delivered consistent year-on-year revenue growth, elevated the brand, strengthened operations and built a high-performing team culture.

During her tenure, Kinross earned Qualmark Gold Status in 2023, was a Tourism New Zealand NZ Wine Tourism Award winner in 2024, and won ‘employer of the year’ at last year’s Queenstown Business Awards.

ed@scene.co.nz