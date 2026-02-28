Charges laid after police retreat from 'hostile' group at car meet

A video posted on YouTube showed about a dozen people approaching the police car. Photo: YouTube

Taranaki Police have laid charges against two people after an encounter with a "hostile" group of people at a car meet in Oaonui.

Police attended a callout to a group of "antisocial road users" gathering at Kina Rd about 1am last Saturday.

However, they soon retreated, later saying, "Due to the hostile nature of the group, it was determined that the safest course of action was to monitor the meet from nearby and gather information."

A video posted on YouTube showed about a dozen people approaching a police car, which then reversed as people ran after it. Another car then proceeded to do burnouts.

Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Mark Miller said two men had now been charged with reckless driving.

An 18-year-old was arrested and is due to appear in Hāwera District Court on March 3. Another man was summoned to appear at the court a week later, on 10 March.

"This is in addition to impounding one vehicle, and 14 infringement notices that have been issued for driver licence breaches - nine of which were issued on the night of the incident, and five during our investigation phase," Miller said.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of a silver or light-coloured Toyota Estima - or its driver - that was involved in Saturday night's activities."

He urged anyone with information to contact Police, referencing file number 260221/1417.