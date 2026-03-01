Queenstown gown business taking flight

Modelling four of Queenstown Flying Dress’ gowns are, from left, Charlotte Dickson, Morgan Talbot, Emma Duigan and Lana Ennis. PICTURE: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Balfour farm-raised Queenstowner Laura King had been looking for an ‘‘out the gate’’ business idea.

After trialling ‘flying dresses’ in Dubai and Egypt early last year, she’s started photoshoot business Queenstown Flying Dress in which women are photographed in scenic locations wearing colourful, flowing, ‘flying’ gowns between 3m and 5m long.

Though the first flying dress business set up in Santorini, Greece, in 2015, King’s is the first in New Zealand.

Since buying her first dress in Chicago, she’s taught herself to sew and now has seven dresses made of silk and/or satin in red, gold, green, blue, purple, pink and white.

‘‘I think you can buy dresses on Amazon, but I wanted to be different and just make them myself and then if anything breaks I can kind of fix it.’’

Her prices range from $750 for a one-dress photoshoot to photoshoot packages allowing you to pose in two gowns from $1260 and $1640. Optional upgrades include hair and makeup — she’s had about 30 clients to date.

She’d thought of closing down over winter, ‘‘because who wants to wear a skimpy dress then, but I’ve been getting a lot of winter bookings’’.

While she believes a lot of women find the experience quite empowering, she says her business also fits into the realm of pure entertainment — ‘‘everyone loves entertainment’’.