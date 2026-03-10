Arthurs Point fire no longer a threat

Photo: Supplied

A large vegetation fire that initially threatened housing at Arthurs Point has now been extinguished.

Multiple fire appliances and a helicopter with a monsoon bucket battled the blaze, near Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the fire, in the Moonlight Track area, about 4.30pm.

Initially, seven fire appliances from Arrowtown, Queenstown and Frankton were sent to the scene.

She said the fire grew to about 100m x 100m and initially, housing in the area was reported to be in danger.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by 7pm, and no houses were damaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

