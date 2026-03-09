Police ask for help after cars stolen, damaged in Queenstown

Photo: ODT Files

Queenstown police are asking for the public’s help to find out who stole two cars early yesterday.

Area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a Lake Hayes Estate resident contacted police about 1.40am to report two vehicles "travelling at speed" in the suburb, and what had sounded like a crash.

After police arrived in the area, one of the cars - a silver-coloured Subaru Legacy station wagon - was seen in Hope Ave and signalled to stop.

However, the driver "took off at speed", Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

"Given the danger a pursuit would’ve posed around Lake Hayes Estate, they didn't chase it."

Later found abandoned in Ada Pl, it was stolen from Toni’s Terrace in Shotover Country, he said.

The second car, a Nissan Tiida, was also found abandoned, in Widgeon Park below Bridesdale Farm.

It was extensively damaged and its ignition had been tampered with.

Police subsequently received complaints from two more vehicle owners in Lake Hayes Estate - in Castalia Dr and Orbell Dr - that appeared to have been interfered with in an attempt to steal them.

Police wanted to hear from any residents of Lake Hayes Estate or Shotover Country whose vehicles had been broken into or interfered with, or anyone who had seen suspicious behaviour overnight Saturday and Sunday.

They would also welcome any CCTV footage that could help them identify the people responsible for the offending.

Sen Sgt Wilkinson said it was a reminder to vehicle owners to keep valuables out of sight, to keep them locked, and to park on driveways where possible.