Food truck aims to serve community

Krishna Kai co-ordinator Jane Beecroft (right) and volunteer Poutama Crossman-Nixon are excited to be offering nutritious, low-cost meals through the fully kitted out mobile food truck. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The new Krishna Kai foot truck is offering a lot more than food — community connection is key.

That is the message from local Hare Krishna community leader Jane Beecroft, who is leading the effort to bring nutritious, low-cost food to local people.

Ms Beecroft, who stepped away from running the long-standing $3 lunches programme at the Otago University Students Association (OUSA) in 2022, missed the connection with customers.

"It left a huge gap, so with the encouragement of wonderful friends and supporters, I decided it was time for a new adventure," she said.

The purpose-built Krishna Kai Catering food truck, bought in Christchurch and sign-written locally, started offering meals last week at the Hare Krishna Cultural Centre in London St and the Tūhura Otago Museum Reserve.

"We are starting small as we get the ball rolling on this new service and work on training a new generation of cooks," Ms Beecroft said.

The focus of the Krishna Kai food truck is on ensuring no-one goes hungry and on caring about the wellbeing of people.

"It is such a struggle for a lot of people at the moment, including students, so we want to help provide access to good quality, nutritious food," she said.

"This is a community project, not a business — it is about nurturing and caring and feeding.

"Everything that we can do to help makes a difference in people’s lives."

Ms Beecroft said the Krishna Kai food truck had been very positively received by its first customers last week, and was enjoying a lot of goodwill among the community.

"Alongside the food, our focus is on caring for people and building relationships," she said.

"Any person who comes to us is important and considered whanau — so we honour that connection.

"It’s all part of trying to create a nurturing community in a personal and loving way."

• The Krishna Kai food truck serves meals on Tuesdays and Thursday, from 4pm-7.30pm, at the Hare Krishna Cultural Centre, 133 London St (below Moana Pool); and on Wednesdays and Fridays, from noon-4pm, at the Tūhura Otago Museum Reserve.

The $5 "Love Feast" includes samosas, fresh juices, smoothies, hot chips and more.

