Council by-election

The Dunedin City Council is encouraging people to step up and become a candidate in the upcoming by-election.

The by-election is required to fill the councillor position left vacant by the unexpected death of Cr Jules Radich on January 5.

Nominations are now open and interested people have until noon on March 2 to get their paperwork in.

Council deputy electoral officer Robyn Dillon said, in a statement, people with an interest in the future of Dunedin should consider putting themselves forward for election.

To stand, candidates must be enrolled to vote and a New Zealand citizen by the close of the nomination period.

Nomination papers and information about the by-election is available on the council website www.dunedin.govt.nz/elections.

Anyone needing more information or assistance is welcome to email dcc.elections@dcc.govt.nz or call customer services on 03474000. — Allied Media