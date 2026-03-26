Aurora road closures

Local lines company Aurora Energy is undertaking electricity upgrades on Cumberland St (State Highway 1) in Central Dunedin.

This project will run until mid-April and involves working on underground infrastructure outside the Victoria Hotel to improve network reliability.

Work will be taking place overnight from 7pm to 6am.

There will be increased vehicle activity in the area during this time, and traffic management will be in place. Aurora Energy asks people to allow extra travel time and to follow all traffic management signs and instructions, and thanks customers for their patience while this important work is carried out. — Allied Media