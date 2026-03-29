Wild celebration returning

Vibrant fabrics are displayed at last year’s Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature NatureDome event by (from left) entomologist Connal McLean, artist Pam McKinlay and ecology student Rebecca Hilton. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

It is set to be a wild ride as an event celebrating nature returns next month.

Wild Dunedin Ōtepoti Mohoao — NZ Festival of Nature returns in April for two weeks of events, activities and entertainment.

With more than 250 events in the festival this year, there are plenty of opportunities for families to find something to enjoy during the school holidays.

Two new events this year are a Pitch Choir sing-a-long with special guest Don McGlashan and a Wild Ride community day along the 32km Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine) shared pathway.

The NatureDome at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday, April 12, will offer a diverse programme of information and entertainment.

There will be live performances by beloved New Zealand television presenter Suzy Cato as well as local entertainers such as Grace Gemmell.

A range of hands-on science and nature experiences will include a a virtual reality geology experience and a life-sized walkthrough whale from marine conservation charity Project Jonah.

Attendees will be able to browse sustainable artisan market stalls and enjoy meals from various local food trucks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to watch a screening of the animated film Happy Feet on the stadium big screen and make the most of the indoor environmental experience.

Festival Marketing Manager Charlie Buchan said a large number of the events were free, however for ticketed events people were encouraged to book early.

There will be a range of special deals for the community, with children able to access places such as Orokonui and Larnach Castle for free.

Festival details

What: Wild Dunedin Ōtepoti Mohoao

NZ Festival of Nature

When: April 10-19

Tickets: wilddunedin.nz

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz