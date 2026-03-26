Benefits of bus travel emphasised

The value of buses as an economical alternative as petrol costs climb is being highlighted.

The Otago Regional Council is emphasising the benefits of public transport for households feeling the pinch at the pump.

In a statement, council transport portfolio co-lead Cr Alan Somerville said buses provided a reliable, affordable and efficient way for people to reach work, school, healthcare and daily activities without the ongoing costs of petrol, parking and vehicle wear and tear.

"In Dunedin and Queenstown, an Orbus adult bus fare with a Bee Card is $2.50 which is cheaper than a litre of petrol.

"This is a big saving in transport costs, especially for people travelling from outlying areas like Mosgiel, Brighton, Palmerston, Portobello or Arrowtown."

Travelling by bus reduced expenses for fuel, parking and vehicle wear and tear.

As well as helping people save money, the network reduced congestion and avoided parking hassles, Cr Somerville said.

With regular services, flat fares and great connectivity between suburbs, more people were choosing to leave the car at home.

For the week beginning Monday, March 16, Dunedin recorded its highest weekly patronage of the year so far, which was also 4% higher than the same period in 2025.

The highest ridership day of 2026 so far was Wednesday, March 18, as 14,935 passengers travelled on Dunedin buses.

"As people plan how they travel in the coming weeks, we encourage them to consider public transport as part of their daily route and experience the benefits of easier, more affordable travel. It not only saves them money, it helps strengthen the resilience of our transport system for everyone."

The regional council delivers urban public transport services via Orbus, providing connections across Dunedin and Queenstown.

By October this year, 61 out of Dunedin’s 79 buses, or 77%, will be electric. — Allied Media