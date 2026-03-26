Event aims to break barriers

A new collaboration in Dunedin is bringing together one of New Zealand’s oldest angling clubs and a national grassroots movement to grow women’s participation in fly fishing.

This Sunday at 10am, the Otago Anglers Association and Women on the Fly NZ will co-host a day-long "Introduction to Fly Fishing" event for women in Dunedin.

The Otago Anglers Association, founded in 1881, has a proud history of competitions and community.

Today, while honouring that legacy, the club is evolving to focus on education and mentorship.

Women on the Fly NZ national co-ordinator Leigh Johnson said, in a statement, the challenge for women was not a lack of interest, but a lack of access.

"The barriers are often as simple as not knowing where to start or not having someone to go with," Ms Johnson said.

"Our goal with this workshop is to bridge that gap, providing a supportive space where women can ask questions, build confidence, and find fishing buddies.

"When women leave an event with new friends at the same stage of the journey, they are far more likely to continue."

In a traditionally male-dominated sport, initiatives such as this were helping women overcome barriers to get started, Ms Johnson said.

Otago Anglers Association president Mark Barrett said, in a statement, the club offered deep local knowledge, history, facilities, and a clear pathway into an established community.

Mr Barrett said increasing women’s participation also strengthened interest in conservation and care for waterways.

The event is supported by Fish & Game New Zealand and Fish & Game Otago.

Women curious about fly fishing, returning to it, or wanting to build confidence are encouraged to attend.

For full event details and registration information, visit www.womenonthefly.nz. — Allied Media