Trek to honour fallen

The Otago Peninsula Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial is visible from many locations around Dunedin. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

A weekend excursion will combine physical exercise with a poignant moment of historical reflection.

The Leith Harrier and Athletic Club is organising a free run and walk to the Otago Peninsula Fallen Soldiers Memorial on Saturday to mark Anzac Day.

Event organiser Chris Sole said everyone was welcome to take part in the event.

The journey will begin at 11am from the Tomahawk Domain football field next to the beach parking area.

There will be leaders and ‘‘tail-end Charlies’’ at the beginning and the end of the group of walkers and runners to guide people unfamiliar with the track route, Mr Sole said.

Participants will traverse around Tomahawk Lagoon before making a steady 5km-6km climb to the hilltop monument.

It was a fairly steep ascent but could generally be achieved by people of different ages taking their own time.

As well as physical activity it was a chance to consider the sacrifice of soldiers in conflict, Mr Sole said.

Once at the summit walkers will have an opportunity to view the 1923 statue dedicated to the fallen and enjoy a stunning 360° view across the district.

After reaching the top people can choose to return the same way or take a shorter track to Highcliff Rd to be picked up by friends or family.

The structure, designed by architect Edward Walter Walden and sculpted by Robert Hosie, remembers local men who died in the 1914-18 war in Europe.

It features an infantryman in a greatcoat with a rifle slung over his left shoulder standing atop a bluestone column.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz