Stepping up to safeguard youth

Red Frogs New Zealand national director Raymond Thomson will walk John Wilson Ocean Dr for 12 hours to raise funds and awareness of sexual assault. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A Dunedin charity leader is preparing to pound the pavement from dawn until dusk to shine a spotlight on sexual assault prevention.

Red Frogs New Zealand national director Raymond Thomson plans to walk the length of John Wilson Ocean Dr continuously on Saturday, May 23.

The effort is part of the Red Frogs Longest Walk Home, a nationwide fundraiser that encourages participants to devise a walking, running or cycling charity challenge and help raise money for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

Red Frogs New Zealand has spent nearly two decades safeguarding young people in environments where alcohol or drugs might be present such as New Year’s parties or student bashes.

Volunteers act as eyes and ears, offering assistance and accompanying the vulnerable to escort them to safety.

‘‘One of the things that we do is we ensure safe spaces at unusual times and over a long period of time,’’ Mr Thomson said.

‘‘If we are a consistent presence in some of these party spaces, it helps mitigate the risk of harm, whether it is sexual harm or isolation, not being able to find their way home, intoxication — all of that sort of stuff.’’

The Red Frogs Longest Walk Home initiative has been designed to highlight the vulnerability young people face when isolated after a night out.

The overarching goal was to ensure young people were never left walking in the dark by themselves, Mr Thomson said.

‘‘We find it is when people are isolated by themselves that they become more vulnerable and at risk.

‘‘And so just having someone to walk with actually mitigates the risk of sexual harm significantly.’’

One of the organisation’s core messages was having a safe route home.

‘‘If you walk home by yourself or you find yourself in a space where there’s no lighting, no other people around you, it actually puts you at risk.’’

Funds raised would go towards supporting the charity’s unsubsidised organic spaces, such as the safe zones it operates in Castle St and the Octagon during big events.

‘‘There are certain things that we do that are not actually funded by anyone.

‘‘So, for example, down Castle St is not actually funded by anyone, it is self-funded by the charity.

‘‘Similarly, for the Octagon, we are not contracted to do stuff down the Octagon, it is literally something that we do as part of our charity work,’’ Mr Thomson said.

Red Frogs New Zealand national media co-ordinator Shannon Thomson said the public was encouraged to come along and walk alongside Mr Thomson to show their support as he completed his 7am to 7pm walk.

‘‘We are actually going to bring down our barbecue trailer,’’ Mrs Thomson said.

‘‘We are well known for our pancakes so some of the team will be on hand to cook pancakes for donations as well and just talk to people about what Red Frogs does.

‘‘So we will make it into a small wee event.’’

The charity is inviting individuals, workplaces, schools and community networks to join the May challenge to help protect youth from alcohol-related harm.

People can register or support a friend by visiting redfrogs.co.nz and clicking on Red Frogs Longest Walk Home.

- sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz