Saturday, 2 May 2026

Front-runners emerge in premier club competition

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    Taieri have quietly emerged as one of the front-runners in division 1 of the Dunedin club rugby competition.

    Taieri halfback Jak Morton fires off a pass during a division 1 club rugby match against Harbour...
    Taieri halfback Jak Morton fires off a pass during a division 1 club rugby match against Harbour at Forsyth Barr Stadium last month. FILE PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    They recorded a comfortable 40-19 win against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park this afternoon.

    Centre Josh Whaanga had a standout game. He scored a couple of tries and helped set up his older brother, Matt Whaanga.

    Green Island took on University in the Dunedin premier club rugby competition at Logan Park on...
    Green Island took on University in the Dunedin premier club rugby competition at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    But University is the only unbeaten team in the competition. They beat Green Island 40-29 in a top-of-the-table match at Logan Park

    Defending champions Kaikorai ran in 10 tries to dispatch Harbour 64-22 at Bishopscourt, and Dunedin eased to a 43-17 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo Park.