Joyous matinee delights

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra principal flutist Bridget Douglas. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The brilliance of NZSO principal flute Bridget Douglas was on full display during exciting performances as soloist with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra in last weekend’s ‘‘Bridget and a French Connection’’ matinee concerts.

This reviewer attended Sunday afternoon’s concert at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, where a full house loved every minute of a fabulous musical showcase under the baton of long-serving former DSO principal guest conductor Nicholas Braithwaite.

The concert began with the orchestra performing Wagner’s gentle, romantic Siegfried Idyll, working closely together to bring its lovely melodic lines and playful passages to the fore.

Bridget Douglas then stepped up to give a fabulous performance of Poulenc’s Sonata for Flute and Piano — arranged for flute and orchestra by Lennox Berkeley.

Tackling the Sonata’s brilliant, virtuosic passages and gentle melodies with equal aplomb, Douglas was a commanding presence, with the DSO providing sensitive support throughout.

After the break, the treats continued with Douglas returning to join the orchestra for a thrilling performance of Malcolm Arnold’s witty Concerto for Flute and Strings.

Darting and weaving through the orchestra in glorious melodies and fast, fiery passages, Douglas again showed her impressive skills as a soloist.

The orchestra was right there with her every step of the way, bringing life and joy to this humorous piece.

The bright and sunny mood of Haydn’s delightful Symphony No.88 in G major made an uplifting final work for the concert, with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra giving full voice to its warm and playful nature.

Principal cello Heleen du Plessis and principal oboe Nick Cornish made the most of their chance to shine in the beautiful duet that opened the second movement.

The orchestra players were responsive to the conductor’s baton throughout the four movement symphony, bringing the symphony’s many charms to sparkling life, ending with a thrilling flourish.

All in all, Sunday’s matinee concert was a delight from start to finish. Bravo!