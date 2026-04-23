Show shares voices of the creative community

Providing a window on the arts are Ara Toi On Air hosts (from left) Amie Taua, Nick Tipa and Sean Norling. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new season of Dunedin arts programme Ara Toi On Air is under way on Oar FM.

Hosted by Dunedin City Council Ara Toi Creative Partnerships advisers Sean Norling, Amie Taua and Nick Tipa, the radio show and podcast opens a window on community creative projects, local practitioners, cultural events and the broader sector ecosystem.

Each episode features interviews with local artists and segments covering local arts projects.

The programme is further enriched by a broad selection of local music, showcasing the diverse talent and depth from the region.

Sean Norling said that he and co-hosts Amie Taua and Nick Tipa were passionate about the promotion and advancement of local arts and culture.

“This programme is one of the ways we strive to illuminate and amplify what is happening around us, in the creative sphere.

“The overarching intention is to put a spotlight on all the wonderful arts and culture organisations, practitioners and projects happening in Ōtepoti Dunedin, across all the creative disciplines,” Mr Norling said.

Recent episodes have included conversations with singer-songwriter Keira Wallace and with Te Kāhui Tau School of Performing Arts technician Stephen Stedman.

Ara Toi On Air is broadcast at noon every second Thursday on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms. A full schedule of Oar FM shows can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

- Jeff Harwood, OAR 105.4FM Community Liason