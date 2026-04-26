Multi-media show explores identity

Christchurch-based dancer Joel Forman (Ngai Tahu) celebrates his reconnection to Moeraki in his Whakapapa performance with Jolt inclusive dance company. PHOTOS: CHARLIE ROSE

A powerful story of reconnection to Moeraki will take centre stage in Dunedin when touring Christchurch-based inclusive dance group Jolt presents its touring show Whakapapa.

The performance, which will be held next Tuesday, April 28, from 6.30pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, is part of a South Island tour for the group.

While in Dunedin, Jolt dancers will also lead inclusive workshops with GASP Dance — the city’s inclusive dance company — and University of Otago dance students.

Jolt artistic director and Whakapapa director Lyn Cotton said, in a statement, the performance shared the stories of six dancers with intellectual disabilities — exploring identity, culture and ancestral connection through dance, text and film.

Co-created by the dancers, each piece offers a deeply personal perspective.

The dancers whose stories are featured include Joel Forman (Ngāi Tahu), Jokani Coe (Cook Islands/Samoa), Robert Sopoaga (Samoa), Jono Bennett (Fijian Indian), Jacob Levington (Pākehā) and Lachlan Oakes (Pākehā).

Cotton said the stories celebrated individuality and moved beyond labels of disability, offering a powerful vision of belonging and cultural pride.

The show holds a deeply personal connection to Otago for dancer Joel Forman (Ngāi Tahu), who tells the story of his reconnection to his marae in Moeraki after his adoption into a Christchurch based whānau as a baby.

Forman visited his marae for the first time in 2023 as part of the process of creating his piece for Whakapapa, saying it ‘‘feels like I’m home’’.

Dancer Jokani Coe explores his Cook Islands/Samoan ancestry in touring production Whakapapa.

Forman tells the story of his grandmother Hana Kai Kai as part of the performance.

Cotton said the Jolt dancers were excited to be taking Whakapapa on tour around the South Island.

‘‘This show means a lot to us. It’s been co-created with our dancers, and reflects their stories, voices and artistry,’’ she said.

‘‘We find that people tend to judge people by their disabilities, so we wanted to create a show that tells individual stories.

‘‘It feels like a true reflection of who Jolt is — grounded in individuality, creativity and connection.’’

For more information, visit www.joltdance.co.nz — Allied Media