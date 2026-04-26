Scrappy Highlanders overcome Moana Pasifika for crucial win

A bloodied Cam Millar looks to make a break against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

Not every game at Super Round had to be super.

The good news is the Highlanders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-17 win over Moana Pasifika at fancy One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch this afternoon.

They scrambled well on defence when needed, scored another contender for try of the season, and did a lot of little things quite well to leap into seventh place on the table with four games to play.

Significantly, this was a close game and the Highlanders found a way to win it — and that has not always been the case in recent times.

But the reality is this was often a tough watch.

The Highlanders were let down by their discipline and composure at crucial points, a lot of their kicking was aimless, and they again wasted several opportunities with some basic errors.

Moana Pasifika were not much better at times as they lacked the polish to go with their willingness and too often relied on individual brilliance to create something.

In short, these were not two teams screaming out to be admitted to the playoffs in a few weeks.

After both squads had entertained the crowd with their pre-game cultural challenges, the game was a bit of a fizzer for the first 25 minutes.

Highlanders winger Xavier Tito-Harris made one threatening move on the flank in his debut start, tighthead prop Saula Ma’u put in a ginormous tackle on Tevita Latu, and Moana Pasifika first five Patrick Pellegrini was knocked out in a collision with opposite number Cameron Millar.

Jonah Lowe was held up over the line and the Highlanders completely butchered a subsequent opportunity to open the scoring after Moana flanker Semisi Paea was binned.

The opening finally came in the 24th minute.

Lowe and No 8 Nikora Broughton, who had by far his best game for the Highlanders, led an expansive break.

A few phases later, and Lowe was the man to score on the overlap.

The thing about these Highlanders is they can find a way to throw away momentum just when it seems they have secured it.

Moana No 8 Semisi Tupou Tae’iloa went on one of his rampaging runs, William Havili hoisted up a kick and winger Israel Leota soared high above Highlanders halfback Adam Lennox to catch and score.

Tito-Harris made another scorching break and Broughton was off his shoulder to take the pass but could not keep his footing.

Lowe turned villain when he was yellow-carded for a silly no-arms hit on Havili, and winger Glen Vaihu shoved off Millar to score Moana’s second try.

The Highlanders really only had themselves to blame for falling behind, a state of affairs summed up when they had an attacking lineout right on halftime but the maul broke apart.

Millar levelled the scores shortly after the break, and the Highlanders regained the lead when veteran prop Angus Ta’avao — one of three new forwards to start the second half — burrowed over the line.

That was a tradesman’s try but the next one from the Highlanders was more on the artistic side.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens nudged through a kick that was scooped up by Adam Lennox 40m from the line.

Lennox, who moved from halfback to the wing in the 53rd minute, glided in on a sharp angle before straightening up and just getting the ball down despite being collared as he started to celebrate.

It meant, when Millar added the extras, 17 unanswered points for the Highlanders, a third try in two games for their firecracker utility back, and a commanding 24-10 lead.

Game over? Hang on.

Moana fought back when Augustine Pulu hurtled at the line and effectively somersaulted over the low-tackling Folau Fakatava and got the ball down.

It was nervous times for the Highlanders but the clock ticked away, and they iced victory when the gutsy Millar — his face covered in blood from a gash above his eye — kicked a late penalty.

As well as the significance of playing in the new stadium for the first time, that was likely the last game the Highlanders will play against Moana Pasifika, given the club is set to fold.

The Highlanders remain in Christchurch for a few days before heading to play the Fijian Drua in Ba on Saturday.

The scores

Highlanders 27 (Jonah Lowe, Angus Ta’avao, Adam Lennox tries; Cameron Millar 3 con, 2 pen)

Moana Pasifika 17 (Israel Leota, Glen Vaihu, Augustine Pulu tries; William Havili con)

Halftime: Moana Pasifika 10-7.