Waimate cafe destroyed by fire

Nosh Roadside Gourmet cafe, near Waimate. File photo: Google Maps

A popular cafe at the turnoff to Waimate has been destroyed by fire overnight.

Stuff is reporting Fire and Emergency crews were notified of the blaze at Nosh Roadside Gourmet cafe at about 1am Sunday morning, where they found the building well ablaze.

The cafe, which site on State Highway 1, become known as a "driver reviver" stop, offering free instant coffee to counter fatigue and help keep drivers safe.

Firefighters remained on the scene Sunday morning, dampening down hotspots.

No injuries were reported.