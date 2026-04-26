Teen caught drink-driving on 10 metre trip in Queenstown

File photo: Getty Images

Jonty Parkes was celebrating his 18th birthday in Queenstown when he realised his car was in a 30-minute park.

A quick decision to move it to a long-term spot overnight would prove costly.

Parkes was stopped by police and breath-tested after making it just 10m down the road.

He failed, blowing 864 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, and was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

After his birthday trip in April, Parkes, of Te Awamutu, spent more than $3000 on flights and accommodation to return to Queenstown to appear in the district court and face the charge.

This week, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Community Magistrate Elder Robati.

At the hearing, Robati referred to the summary of facts, which stated Parkes was stopped by police just before 1.30am on April 10.

While the breath test revealed he was more than three times the adult legal limit, because Parkes was under 20, he was subject to a zero alcohol limit.

"You stated it was your birthday and you did not think you’d blow this high," Robati said.

Defence lawyer Megan Waller told the court that Parkes had been visiting his girlfriend in Queenstown.

While celebrating his birthday, he had been trying to avoid a fine when he moved his Mazda.

Waller said Parkes has had to fork out thousands to return to the area to appear in court.

He was then fined $700 and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

He would then need to apply for an interlock device for 12 months, and a zero alcohol licence for three years would follow.

- Brianna McIlraith, Open Justice reporter