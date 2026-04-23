Sale to provide affordable winter gear for families

Kids Preloved Winter Sale co-organiser Karena Garratt and daughters Marla, 7 at left, and Faye, 4, Garratt are pictured with a rack of quality second-hand clothing being prepared by a community seller ahead of the event on May 2 and 3. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The popular Kids Preloved Winter Sale event returns early next month, giving local families the chance to stock up on affordable winter gear and essentials, while supporting local sellers.

Organised by K2 Consignments, the Kids Preloved Winter Sale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3, at the Forrester Park Exhibition Centre, 194 Norwood St, Normanby.

Kids Preloved Winter Sale co-ordinator Karena Garratt said the event was the fourth twice-yearly sale to be held in Dunedin, bringing thousands of quality children’s clothing items, toys, books and baby essentials together under one roof.

‘‘Any family can sell goods — they only need to label and prepare the items they want to sell and drop them off the day before,’’ Ms Garratt said.

The event is a consignment sale, which means goods are sold ‘‘on behalf of’’, with the organisers taking a cut and the rest of the funds going back to the sellers.

‘‘At our last sale, which was for pre-loved summer items, we had 10,500 items up for sale offered by more than 100 sellers. The total take-home funds for the sellers was $23,300,’’ she said.

Ms Garratt said, with winter fast approaching, the Kids Preloved Winter sale was a great opportunity for families to access affordable winter clothes and other gear.

‘‘A lot of the clothes for sale have hardly been worn, kids grow out of them so fast, so there are some great bargains to be found.’’

Ms Garratt said what made the event really special was the people involved — K2 was volunteer-driven, with most of the volunteers being sellers themselves.

‘‘They handle everything from sorting, setup, assisting shoppers, and ensuring the sale is smooth, friendly, and welcoming.’’

Thanks to their hard work, shoppers enjoy a seamless experience, sellers earn from their pre-loved goods, and unsold donated items go on to support valued local organisations.

The K2 Kids Preloved Winter Sale will run from 10am-5pm on Saturday, May 2, and 9am-1pm on Sunday, May 3, at Forrester Park. In addition, there will be a K2 Kids Market on Saturday, from 10am-2pm.

The event will also feature a North East Valley Normal School fundraising sausage sizzle, a coffee cart and an ice cream truck.

Registrations for sellers are open until April 24 via the website k2consignment.com, email k2consignments@gmail.com, or via Facebook.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz