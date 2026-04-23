Nationals in sight for team

Celebrating success are NEV pairs team Ange Francis (left), of Invercargill and Bronwyn Stevens, of Winton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fundraiser taking place next month aims to help members of the North East Valley Bowls Club take part in national competitions.

Female athletes at the club have been making waves recently, winning big at the Bowls Dunedin Champion of Champions events.

Sarah Scott, Michelle Fallow, Mary Ann Harrington and Doreen Fraser won the women’s Champion of Champion fours.

Bronwyn Stevens, Vicki Robinson and Shona Mann won the women’s Champion of Champion triples.

Stevens and Ange Francis won the women’s pairs.

This was on top of winning both the Dunedin Champion pairs and the National women’s pairs Champion of Champions title last season.

A fundraiser is being organised to help with cost for the pairs and fours teams to travel to Hastings and the triples to Pukekohe for the National Champion of Champions events taking place in July and August.

Executive committee member Evan Roberts said the club could also take immense pride that North East Valley Bowls Club member Kerrin Wheeler is set to make his Commonwealth Games debut at Glasgow 2026 in the Vision Impaired mixed pairs.

He will be travelling with his father Colin Wheeler, a life member of the North East Valley Bowling Club.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz