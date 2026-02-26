Mosgiel Taieri Community Board 2025 (Back from left) Rose Finnie, Rebecca Shepherd, Austen Bank and Brian Peat and (front from left) Andrew Sutton, Steve Wilson and Cr Cherry Lucas. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Tribute to Jules Radich

Dunedin City councillor Cherry Lucas acknowledged the sudden passing of former Dunedin mayor and councillor Jules Radich.

She described him as intelligent and well-respected.

"He was very inclusive and and he really liked to get consensus around the council table."

A lasting legacy would be his "never-ending" lobbying and campaigning to get the new Dunedin Hospital built as promised.

People probably did not realise his "huge amount of work" behind the scenes such as lobbying the minister of health, politicians and public sector officials to get the hospital as promised.

"He will definitely be missed."

Trust application declined

Dunedin Wildlife Trust representative Lesley Smith spoke to the board regarding a funding application towards costs for Co Theatre Physical, of Auckland, to perform their award-winning show for children called Wild Feelings. Performances of the show had been anticipated to take place during the Wild Dunedin — NZ Festival of Nature.

The trust had sought funds from the Otago Peninsula and Waikouaiti Coast community boards.

Waikouaiti Coast had delayed a decision while seeking how other community boards would respond and Otago Peninsula had declined, which meant funding would not come in time for this year’s festival, so she suggested it might be able to take place at a "mid-festival" event later on.

The board expressed hesitation about funding a project led by a group from outside the area and was concerned about the absence of a confirmed date and venue in the Mosgiel-Taieri area.

The board declined providing $1000 towards the theatre performance but invited the trust to reapply in future with a confirmed date and venue.

Funds for patrol

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Patrol representative Neville Hastie spoke in support of an application for vehicle operating expenses.

The patrol is a registered charity operating under a memorandum of understanding with NZ Police, providing an "eyes and ears" presence on Friday and Saturday nights, Saturday afternoons and at special events.

He explained while the patrol received a vehicle through a grant, they were required to raise all operating funds themselves.

The board approved providing $1250 towards ongoing patrol vehicle operating costs.

Preschool fund application denied

An application from Arthur Burns Preschool for carpark line marking and garden maintenance was considered in the absence of a speaker.

Board member Brian Peat expressed concern the damage to the carpark was caused by contractors working nearby, who should be responsible for repairs.

Members also agreed funding gardening was not an appropriate use of the project fund.

The board declined providing $1000.

Display costs funded

The board considered several administrative costs for community engagement.

Chairwoman Rebecca Shepherd presented a quote to update the board’s display of photos and contacts at the Mosgiel Library.

The board approved providing $288.65 towards updating the library display.

Coronation Hall hire refunded

Deputy chairman Andrew Sutton chaired the meeting for an item regarding the hire of Coronation Hall for a strategic workshop.

Mrs Shepherd sought reimbursement for the cost of the venue hire.

The board approved providing $97 towards the hire of Mosgiel Coronation Hall.

Community engagement expenses

The board reviewed expenditure for the recent Taieri A&P Show and Party in the Park. The board noted $113 of the $400 allocated was spent on board engagement.

Focus of the project fund

Members discussed the criteria for allocating the project fund.

Mrs Shepherd proposed changing the wording to clarify the fund was available for applications that demonstrated wider community benefit, rather than stating priority was given to them.

Cr Lucas said she believed funds should not go to individuals when there were limited funds.

The board approved the amendment to the project fund criteria that it was available for applications that could demonstrate a benefit to the wider community.

Community plan priorities

Chairwoman Mrs Shepherd led a discussion on updating the order of priorities in the community plan to align with the Dunedin City Council long-term plan.

Members debated the ranking of the heavy traffic bypass and flood protection.

The board agreed to amend the order of priorities.

Radio engagement funded

The board considered a proposal to participate in the Round the Boards programme on Otago Access Radio.

Members agreed the previous session had been a success for engagement.

The board approved providing $220 excluding GST towards the programme.

CBEC zone six representative

The board voted for a representative for the Community Board Executive Committee zone six.

Members discussed the nominees and voted for Kathy Dedo from the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board.

Chairwoman’s report

Chairwoman Rebecca Shepherd outlined activities including the recent strategic workshop and a tour of the board area.

She highlighted ongoing work regarding pedestrian safety on Factory and Bush Rds and a potential bus service between Outram and Mosgiel.

Mrs Shepherd noted the board had secured a speaking slot at a Regional Transport Committee meeting to advocate for these issues.

Councillor update

Cr Lucas reported on council activities including the by-election and the annual plan process.

She noted work had started early on the long-term plan and highlighted the upcoming review of the sports ground management plan.

BMX maintenance

During other items for consideration, Cr Sutton raised concerns about the maintenance of the BMX park and requested clarification on whose responsibility it was to weed and maintain it.

The board also discussed arrangements for the next meeting which is planned to take place in Outram.

The board discussed adding time for community engagement prior to the formal meeting and approved providing up to $300 towards catering for this.