Van owner facing charges after crashing down bank

The van wound up down a bank. Photo: NZ Police

A man has been charged following a burglary in Christchurch that ended with a trailer detaching and the van crashing down a bank near Amberley, police say.

Sergeant Nathan Wilson said a member of the public discovered a sign‑written trailer abandoned on the outskirts of the North Canterbury town.

“The caller phoned the number written on the trailer, and the owner then contacted police."

It had been stolen overnight from a property in Cole Porter Avenue in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau, police allege.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the van's owner back up with the trailer.

A van was also found nearby, having crashed down a bank after the tow ball ripped free and remained lodged inside the trailer’s coupling.

“The driver was extremely lucky to walk away from this,” Sgt Wilson said.

The trailer at the scene. Photo: NZ Police

The van’s owner was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with burglary, two counts of theft relating to petrol drive-offs and possessing drug utensils.

Further charges were likely pending testing of a substance found among his belongings, police said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating other offending committed in the Mairehau area overnight.

Police encouraged anyone in Cole Porter Avenue, or the wider Mairehau area, who believed they may have information regarding offending, to contact police.

“This is also a great example of the public stepping up to help us,” Sgt Wilson said.

“A quick call from a member of the community helped us recover stolen property, identify the offender, and keep North Canterbury that little bit safer.”

People with information were asked to update police online or call 105. Please use reference number 260220/8839.

Alternatively, information could be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media