Unique visual, sonic journey

"The Astral Project" is a journey through surreal sonic and visual territories created in the moment.
The show is set for Saturday, March 14, from 9pm at Pearl Diver, 73 St Andrew St.
The performance is true improvisation.
No discussion. No plan.
They tap into the unseen energy that flows between musicians who know each other well.
The band combines the talents of three longtime contributors to Dunedin’s independent music scene, Craig Monk (guitar), Jeff Harford (drums) and Tenzin Mullin (bass).
Projection artist Sam Caldwell will transform the stage with his captivating liquid light and psychedelic projection art.
Utilising a vibrant palette of oils, dyes, and tools, he will craft a live performance that not only complements but elevates the space, creating an immersive, sensory-rich experience.
OMMU and Caldwell have collaborated before but for The Astral Project they have enlisted the help of local Stephen Kilroy — an experienced lighting, sound and staging technician. — Allied Media