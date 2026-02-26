Unique visual, sonic journey

Ōtepoti psych-rock trio OMMU drummer Jeff Harford is part of the canvas for visual images in "The Astral Project", coming to Dunedin Fringe Festival on March 14. Photo: supplied

Dunedin Fringe Festival audiences are invited to experience altered states of sound and chromatic consciousness at a unique, one-off event hosted by local band OMMU and visual artist Sam Caldwell.

"The Astral Project" is a journey through surreal sonic and visual territories created in the moment.

The show is set for Saturday, March 14, from 9pm at Pearl Diver, 73 St Andrew St.

In the show, Ōtepoti psych-rock trio OMMU performs spontaneous improvised pieces that range from the gentle to the gigantic, from the sparse to the dense.

The performance is true improvisation.

No discussion. No plan.

They tap into the unseen energy that flows between musicians who know each other well.

The band combines the talents of three longtime contributors to Dunedin’s independent music scene, Craig Monk (guitar), Jeff Harford (drums) and Tenzin Mullin (bass).

Projection artist Sam Caldwell will transform the stage with his captivating liquid light and psychedelic projection art.

Utilising a vibrant palette of oils, dyes, and tools, he will craft a live performance that not only complements but elevates the space, creating an immersive, sensory-rich experience.

OMMU and Caldwell have collaborated before but for The Astral Project they have enlisted the help of local Stephen Kilroy — an experienced lighting, sound and staging technician. — Allied Media