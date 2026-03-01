One person dies after serious crash near Clarks Junction

One person has died after a serious crash near Clarks Junction left three people injured on Wednesday, February 18.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 87, between Rocklands Rd and Johnson Rd, at about 2.15pm.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, however they have now passed away from their injuries, police said in a statement today.

Two other people were taken by ambulance, one in a serious condition, the other with moderate injuries.

St John said they responded with two ambulances, one helicopter and two rapid response vehicles, and the highway was closed for several hours.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of the crash. — Allied Media