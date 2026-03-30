Quick discharge after Green Island crash

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man taken to Dunedin Hospital after a crash near Green Island yesterday was soon discharged.

The initial assessment from Hato Hone St John was the patient was in a serious condition after the crash in Brighton Rd about 10.20am.

Police said today he was taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked and his condition improved rapidly.

The driver had crashed into a roadside ditch between Waldronville and Green Island.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said police notes indicated the motorist had a suspected medical event.

He was not believed to have suffered notable physical injuries in the crash.

The occupant was initially trapped because of a tree down near the vehicle, police said.

They were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.