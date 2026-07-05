13 injured in two-vehicle crash in Canterbury

A serious crash in Canterbury's Selwyn district has left more than a dozen people injured, two of them critically.

Police were called to the scene on Greendale Rd in Darfield just before 6pm on Saturday.

St John said six ambulances and two critical-care units responded to the scene of the crash which involved a car and a van.

Thirteen people with injuries ranging from minor to critical were assessed and 10 were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said the road would remain closed, while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, and motorists should avoid the area.

- RNZ