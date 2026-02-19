MacKenzies rejoice, reunite, regale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Clan MacKenzie Society of NZ Inc will hold its next gathering in Mosgiel next month.
The weekend event, to be held March 27-28, will start with a Friday night casual dinner from 5pm.
Saturday’s event will include an AGM, a bus tour of heritage areas with Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Sean Brosnahan and a haggis ceremony with dinner and entertainment.
Organisers said, in a statement, MacKenzies, Mckenzies, or anyone with a family connection to the clan were invited to attend — society membership was not a prerequisite.
Representatives of other clans are welcome to participate in the haggis ceremony and dinner.
Please contact Linda by phoning 021816-881, or email lindajmac49@gmail.com for more information on the festivities. — Allied Media