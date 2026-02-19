MacKenzies rejoice, reunite, regale

The Clan MacKenzie Society of NZ Inc will hold its next gathering in Mosgiel next month.

The weekend event, to be held March 27-28, will start with a Friday night casual dinner from 5pm.

Saturday’s event will include an AGM, a bus tour of heritage areas with Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Sean Brosnahan and a haggis ceremony with dinner and entertainment.

Organisers said, in a statement, MacKenzies, Mckenzies, or anyone with a family connection to the clan were invited to attend — society membership was not a prerequisite.

Representatives of other clans are welcome to participate in the haggis ceremony and dinner.

Please contact Linda by phoning 021816-881, or email lindajmac49@gmail.com for more information on the festivities. — Allied Media