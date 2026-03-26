New exhibition celebrates artists

Dunedin Public Art Gallery will open its major exhibition "Te Ahikāroa — Artists & Stories of Dunedin Public Art Gallery" this Saturday, March 28.

Accompanied by a significant new book of the same name, Te Ahikāroa celebrates art and artists, the many paths that have brought their work to Ōtepoti Dunedin, and the possibilities that emerge when art, ideas and people come together.

In a statement, DPAG said the illustrated book, which brought together more than 200 artworks, was the result of a collaboration between the gallery, mana whenua, and writers from around New Zealand.

The texts place Kāi Tahu values in relation to the journey of the gallery since its establishment in 1884, explore the history and vision of the gallery, and bring new perspectives and expertise to individual artworks.

To celebrate the launch of the exhibition and book, DPAG will hold two free public events on Saturday.

An exhibition tour will be held at 11am, led by DPAG curators and artists Neil Pardington (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Pākehā), Kate Fitzharris and Ani O’Neill. The curators will share an overview on the themes, and ambitions of the publication and exhibition, and each artist will share insights on their artworks within the exhibition.

Dr Anya Samarasinghe will give an illustrated presentation at 1pm, highlighting selected historical artworks held in the Dunedin Public Art Gallery collection and depicted within the book, Te Ahikāroa. — Allied Media