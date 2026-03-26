Renowned trumpeter to lead quintet

Dunedin trumpeter Ralph Miller will lead a quintet in performing the music of Miles Davis at Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday night. Photo: supplied

Dunedin audiences are no stranger to the masterful trumpet playing of Ralph Miller — a renowned player with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and the Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra, among others.

This weekend at Dunedin Jazz Club, Miller will lead a quintet performing a selection of Miles Davis classics in celebration of 100 years since the year of his birth.

Miles Davis was born on May 26, 1926, and recorded more than 60 studio albums, 39 live albums, 46 compilation albums, 27 box sets, 4 soundtrack albums, 57 singles and three remix albums in his lifetime.

With albums such as Birth of the Cool, Milestones, and Kind of Blue to his name, Davis was one of the most influential and respected musicians in history.

At the Dunedin Jazz Club concert, to be held this Saturday night, March 28, from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall, the Ralph Miller Quintet — comprising Miller (trumpet), Gwyn Reynolds (tenor saxophone), Bill Martin (piano), Daniel Potter (double bass), and Carl Woodward (drums) — will perform Davis’ album Round About Midnight in its entirety.

In a statement, Dunedin Jazz Club said the repertoire of Miles Davis was a significant part of Miller’s career.

The trumpeter featured in the 2020 Birth of the Cool tribute concert at Hanover Hall and re-performed the set to sell-out audiences in Wānaka.

A regular fixture at the Dunedin Jazz Club, Miller has also performed in tribute concerts to Ella Fitzgerald, Charles Mingus and Tadd Dameron.

Doors open at 7pm, and the music starts at 7.30pm. Tickets via the Dunedin Jazz Club website and at the door. — Allied Media