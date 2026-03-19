Poisonous play

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Written by Dunedin playwright and director Chelsea McRae, Casketcase combines elements of horror, choose-your-own adventure and true crime podcast culture.
In a statement, McRae said the story centred on Clare (Meko Ng), the host of her own podcast, who for a special live episode, would be covering the true story of Giulia Tofana.
Throughout the show, the audience will have the chance to vote on topics through live polls, which may even change the outcome of the story.
The play will feature original music created by University of Otago students Mario Sadra-de Jong and August Gaiger.
Casketcase will be staged until March 21, from 7.30pm, at the Globe Theatre. — Allied Media