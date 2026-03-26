Thursday, 26 March 2026

Hilarious show relatable and deeply personal

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star
    Dunedin comedian Harrier Moir performed her new show Dear Stalker at the Dunedin Fringe Festival....
    Dunedin comedian Harrier Moir performed her new show Dear Stalker at the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: Lara Macgregor
    HARRIET MOIR PRESENTS
    DEAR STALKER
    Te Whare O Rukutia 
    — Thursday, March 19
    The Star reporter Brenda Harwood

    Popular Dunedin comedian Harriet Moir kept a packed-out Te Whare O Rukutia audience roaring with laughter during her hilarious show Dear Stalker.

    Tracing her seemingly doomed life-long search for love and meaningful connection, from youthful enthusiasm to cynical maturity, Dear Stalker is deeply personal, eminently relatable comedy.

    The audience of mostly women nodded along as Moir described some of the less glamorous aspects of navigating middle age and perimenopause, while the smattering of men in the audience came in for some gentle ribbing.

    Throughout the hour-long show, Moir showed her skill at connecting with her audience, carrying them along with her throughout.

    All in all, Dear Stalker was comedy at its best — relatable, self-deprecating, and a jolly good laugh.