Hilarious show relatable and deeply personal

Dunedin comedian Harrier Moir performed her new show Dear Stalker at the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: Lara Macgregor HARRIET MOIR PRESENTS

DEAR STALKER

Te Whare O Rukutia

— Thursday, March 19

Popular Dunedin comedian Harriet Moir kept a packed-out Te Whare O Rukutia audience roaring with laughter during her hilarious show Dear Stalker.

Tracing her seemingly doomed life-long search for love and meaningful connection, from youthful enthusiasm to cynical maturity, Dear Stalker is deeply personal, eminently relatable comedy.

The audience of mostly women nodded along as Moir described some of the less glamorous aspects of navigating middle age and perimenopause, while the smattering of men in the audience came in for some gentle ribbing.

Throughout the hour-long show, Moir showed her skill at connecting with her audience, carrying them along with her throughout.

All in all, Dear Stalker was comedy at its best — relatable, self-deprecating, and a jolly good laugh.