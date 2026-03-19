Celtic guitarist to perform

Celtic guitar expert Dave Flynn will perform in Port Chalmers next week. Photo: supplied

Award-winning Irish-Kiwi composer and performer Dave Flynn brings his acclaimed solo show "Celtic Guitar Master" to Port Chalmers next week, offering audiences a taste of richly expressive Celtic music.

Fresh from a 34-date European tour, Flynn presents a programme weaving Irish, Scottish and other Celtic traditions with original compositions inspired by New Zealand.

A press release said his performances combined virtuoso instrumental skill with song and storytelling to create an intimate experience filled with heritage and innovation.

The concert to be held next Thursday, March 26, from 7.30pm at Pioneer Hall, Port Chalmers, features music from across the Celtic world.

The show will also feature Flynn’s Kiwi-Celtic suite Sketches of Aotearoa, inspired by New Zealand landscapes and birdsong, and selected material from his debut album Draiocht, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The show is part of a tour of New Zealand which includes events in some of the most remote areas of the motu, from Stewart Island to Great Barrier Island. — Allied Media