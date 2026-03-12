Pints, pipes work together for show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bangers & Brews co-producers Arlie McCormick and Harriet Moir will present a special edition series across three nights at Errick’s during the Dunedin Fringe Festival.
The session on Wednesday, March 18, is titled "Killer QUEEN"; on Thursday, March 19, will be "Epic 80s"; and Friday, Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir will warm up the crowd before singer and educator Arlie McCormick steps up to take the audience from "a bunch of random shower soloists to a mighty choir".
Dressing up for the theme is encouraged but not compulsory.
Doors at Errick’s open at 7.30pm and the singing choir starts each night at 8.30pm. — Allied Media