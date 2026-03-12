Pints, pipes work together for show

Bangers & Brews co-producers Arlie McCormick (right) and Harriet Moir, lead a session during the recent Masters Games in Dunedin. Photos: supplied

Shower and car singers unite for the chance to sing your hearts out at Bangers & Brews — a pub singalong with a twist.

Bangers & Brews co-producers Arlie McCormick and Harriet Moir will present a special edition series across three nights at Errick’s during the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

The session on Wednesday, March 18, is titled "Killer QUEEN"; on Thursday, March 19, will be "Epic 80s"; and Friday, Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir will warm up the crowd before singer and educator Arlie McCormick steps up to take the audience from "a bunch of random shower soloists to a mighty choir".

To take part in Bangers & Brews, you don’t need to be a "good" singer, you just need to want to sing, Moir and McCormick will take care of the rest.

Dressing up for the theme is encouraged but not compulsory.

Doors at Errick’s open at 7.30pm and the singing choir starts each night at 8.30pm. — Allied Media