Circus act blends control, contortion

Contemporary circus Temporal Aria is being staged in Dunedin this week as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: supplied

The Dunedin Fringe Festival will welcome a contemporary circus performance, created and performed by award-winning New Zealand circus artists.

Temporal Aria, to be staged at the Mayfair Theatre from today until Saturday, at 7pm, blends hair suspension, acrobatics and contortion to explore the delicate balance between control and surrender.

Inspired by circus artist Nicole Maisey’s recent ADHD diagnosis, the show transforms personal struggle into movement, charting a journey from overwhelm to inner peace.

As Maisey defies gravity and expectation, she invites the audience to witness the strength found in vulnerability and the courage it takes to accept help.

Set to a mesmerising soundscape, Temporal Aria is visually engaging and emotionally resonant. — Allied Media