New play tackles memory

What happens when the state controls memory — and asks ordinary people to decide who deserves to live?

We Remember Wrong is a new theatre work written and directed by Dunedin’s Jackson Rosie, which examines the politics of memory, colonisation and state power in New Zealand.

Set in "a future where nothing has changed", the play places two strangers in glass cages under the supervision of masked authorities, stripped of their memories and fed competing versions of history.

When one character is given the power to decide the other’s fate, the audience is forced to confront an uncomfortable truth around whose stories are believed, whose are rewritten and whose lives are considered expendable.

In a statement, Rosie said We Remember Wrong was the debut production for his new JCR Productions company, which aimed to allow space for emerging artists and others to share their work, spanning from theatre to stand-up comedy and even film.

We Remember Wrong will be staged March 13-15, at Shore St Studios. — Allied Media