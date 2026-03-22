One seriously injured after explosion on steam train

The incident happened at the Glenbrook Vintage Railway. File photo. Photo: supplied/Glenbrook Vintage Railway

One person has been seriously injured after an explosion in the engine compartment of a steam train at Glenbrook Vintage Railway in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent four trucks to the vintage railway station between Glenbrook and Waiuku in southern Auckland just before 4pm.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was contained inside the engine compartment of the locomotive, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John took one person by ambulance to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.