NZ woman drowns while snorkelling in Rarotonga

Photo: RNZ

A New Zealand woman has drowned while on holiday in Rarotonga.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Cook Islands Police said the 66-year-old tourist was pulled unresponsive from the lagoon at Vaimaanga late on Wednesday afternoon.

They said she had been snorkelling with friends.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they were aware of reports of the death but could not comment due to privacy reasons.