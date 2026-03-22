Two seriously hurt in Feilding disorder incident

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Police say two people have been seriously injured following reports of disorder in Feilding, in the North Island.
A spokesperson said police were called to Stafford St shortly after 7pm yesterday.
The spokesperson said one person was found at the scene and another was located nearby in a vehicle, both with serious injuries.
Police were working to locate all parties involved, and cordons are in place.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.