Police search for trio after alleged armed robbery

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Three people, one armed with a gun, broke into a home in the Auckland suburb of Wesley on Sunday night, police say.
Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said the armed robbery took place in Gifford Avenue at about 10pm.
She said the trio demanded cash and other items before fleeing.
The police Eagle helicopter searched for them but couldn't find them.
Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them with information.